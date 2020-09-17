Mumbai Indians Become First IPL 2020 Team To Connect Directly With Fans On WhatsApp

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to commence in just two days. According to the new IPL schedule, the tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai. Both the IPL 2020 franchises are leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the cricketing carnival. While the Mumbai Indians kicked off their training session on time, the Chennai Super Kings had to delay the same due to the spread of coronavirus in their contingent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have come up with an interesting way to connect with their fans. Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2020, the four-time IPL champions have revealed that they are now on WhatsApp where people can connect with the franchise by just sending 'Hi' to Whatsapp no. 7977012345.

Courtesy the latest feature, which they have named 'MI Buddy', the Mumbai Indians fans can get all the updates and insights into their favourite players. The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians took to the micro-blogging site and made the announcement about the latest feature.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, which is set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and skipper Rohit Sharma's performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai-based franchise go in the IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the most important member of the MI squad for the IPL 2020, will look to help his franchise win their fifth IPL title and end the jinx of winning the IPL trophy only in odd years. The IPL schedule was recently announced by the BCCI on September 6. Let's take a look at IPL schedule for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians IPL schedule

MI squad for IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER