Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan Comically Trolls Fan Questioning Him About Retirement

Many cricketers are seen on social media more so with the coronavirus pandemic disturbing normalcy across the globe. However, some of them are often on the receiving end of their fans or critics' wrath courtesy heavy trolls. New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham has been in the middle of many trolling messages over his tweet, but the all-rounder has managed to shut down trollers with his witty replies often.

With coronavirus shutting down cricketing activities, the New Zealand cricketers are spending time with their families and also posting videos on what are they up to currently. On Monday, New Zealand and Mumbai Indians cricketer, Mitchell McClenaghan was involved in banter with a troller over his tweet.

Mumbai Indians cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan takes on troller

On Monday, Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan put up a post in which he paid tribute to Craig Cachopa, who called time on his domestic career. Taking the opportunity, a Twitter user tried to get the under the skin of Mumbai Indians cricketer by asking him about his own retirement. Here's what Mitchell McClenaghan answered.

One of the greatest blokes I’ve had the pleasure to share the park with and call a dear friend. So sad your leaving 😭😭😭



Your leadership and ability to bring a team together even in the darkest of times is second to none and will be sorely missed. Cheers to you @CraigCachopa https://t.co/9fU5TvKHi2 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

When are you retiring ?😁 — Anil Bilur (@imABilur) March 30, 2020

When you can grow a proper moustache 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3pH655WQj7 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the IPL 2020 postponed news was a big jolt not only for the fans but also for the cricketers. The tournament was initially supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the first match. The IPL tournament was shifted to April 15 but in the recent development, reports have emerged that the IPL could be played in September-November window with stakeholders and organisers keen on going ahead with the IPL tournament even if it’s a short season without foreign players

Mitchell McClenaghan career with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Mitchell McClenaghan was expected to lead the bowling attack for the Mumbai Indians after being retained by the franchise for ₹1 crore during the IPL 2020 trading window. Having first joined the Mumbai Indians side in 2015, Mitchell McClenaghan went onto win the trophy with the Mumbai franchisee in 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions respectively.

