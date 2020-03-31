Tim Paine's Wallet Gets Stolen After Attempt To Convert Garage Into Gym At Home

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced cricketers to stay indoors. This has led to players finding different ways to train and stay fit. Australia's Test captain Tim Paine also found a way to work on his batting skills as he moved his car onto the street so he could transform his garage into a home gym. However, this move cost him big time.

Tim Paine gets robbed amidst coronavirus crisis

Tim Paine's plan to train backfired and led to his car being robbed outside his home in Hobart. It had just been one day since Tim Paine shifted his garage into a gym before he had to reconsider his decision of parking his car on the street. Tim Paine revealed that he checked his car after receiving a message from the NAB and found out that his wallet and a few other things were robbed. He also joked that the robbers went straight to Maccas to grab a bite after stealing his wallet.

While talking to cricket.com.au, Tim Paine said that he woke up in the morning to a message from NAB saying he had some interesting movements on his account. Meanwhile, Tim Paine's decision to makeshift his garage onto a gym has had some positives too. Cricket equipment manufacturers Kookaburra have decided to send Tim Paine some balls on a string after seeing him tie the balls in old stockings to practise. Tim Paine also talked about his teammates in isolation.

While he had no problems remaining indoors, the wicketkeeper joked that some of his Test teammates might not be alright with the situation. Tim Paine mentioned Steve Smith, David Warner and Maruns Labuschagne and said that they are high on energy and always want to train so this would be a real eye-opener for them.

IMAGE COURTESY: BONNIE PAINE INSTAGRAM