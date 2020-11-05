Shikhar Dhawan's Mumbai Nemesis Has Not Played A Single Game This Season

Defending champions Mumbai will go up against the high-flying Delhi unit for a spot in the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Delhi’s in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan will be vying to continue his purple patch in the tournament with another big score against the table-toppers. The seasoned campaigner is currently placed at No. 3 in runs scored this season and is only behind the likes of Punjab and Hyderabad skippers KL Rahul and David Warner respectively.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs to commence with Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1

In their last two meetings in the #Dream11IPL, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals.



Will MI be on the winning side once again? Or will DC avenge those losses & become the first team to reach the final? #MIvDC



Rohit Sharma to unleash Mitchell McClenaghan to tackle Shikhar Dhawan juggernaut?

Mumbai’s New Zealand import Mitchell McClenaghan is yet to play a game this season. The left-arm speedster had to watch his team from the sidelines throughout the competition as they registered nine wins from their 14 matches. Ever since making his debut for Mumbai in 2015, the Kiwi pacer has gone on to become one of their most successful pacers and an ideal bowling partner for Jasprit Bumrah. Moreover, he was a crucial member of the Mumbai line-up that lifted the title in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions of the tournament.

Interestingly, Mitchell McClenaghan has gone head-to-head with Shikhar Dhawan in seven matches between 2015 and 2019. Enjoying much success in the aforementioned period against Dhawan, he has dismissed the southpaw on three of those occasions. Considering the current form of the Delhi opener, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma could favour introducing McClenaghan into the playing XI for the upcoming playoffs fixture.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 5. For Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1 live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV while those in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action live on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.com

