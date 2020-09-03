WOR Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Worcestershire Rapids will square off against Somerset County in the Vitality T20 Blast as they seek to bag their first victory in the competition. The match will be played on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Here is the WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, WOR vs SOM Dream11 team news and WOR vs SOM playing 11 details.

Also Read | LAN Vs NOT Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 live

WOR vs SOM live: WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 5.35 PM IST

WOR vs SOM live: WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction and preview

PREVIEW: Somerset are back in Vitality Blast action tomorrow live on Sky Sports, taking on Worcestershire Rapids at Edgbaston



⤵️⤵️⤵️#WeAreSomerset #WORCvSOM — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) September 2, 2020

Somerset County occupy the third spot in the Central Group, having bagged a victory and defeat each, while one game failed to produce any favourable outcome for either sides. Somerset won the previous game against Glamorgan by eight wickets, as they chased down the 134-run target in 16.1 overs. Worcestershire, on the other hand, are placed sixth on the table, with just one point to their credit. The team is yet to bag a victory in the competition with two defeats and a resultless game.

Also Read | WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live game info

WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WOR vs SOM Dream11 team news

Worcestershire Rapids: Hamish Rutherford, Ben Cox(w), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Brett D'Oliveira, Riki Wessels, Ed Barnard(c), Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes

Somerset County: James Hildreth, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Steven Davies(w), Tom Abell(c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Jamie Overton, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale

Also Read | DER Vs DUR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, Vitality T20 Blast live

WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction: WOR vs SOM playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies

Batsmen: Tom Abell, Riki Wessels (c), Hamish Rutherford, James Hildreth

All Rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Lammonby

Bowlers: Craig Overton, Pat Brown, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

WOR vs SOM live: WOR vs SOM Dream11 prediction and top picks

Worcestershire Rapids: Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford

Somerset County: Roelof van der Merwe (vc), Tom Lammonby

WOR vs SOM match prediction

Considering the recent performance in the competition, Somerset County arrive into the game as the favourites against Worcestershire Rapids.

Also Read | YOR vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality Blast T20 live

Note: The WOR vs SOM match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WOR vs SOM match prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: somersetcountycc.co.uk