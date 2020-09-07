MUS Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

Medical University Sofia (MUS) will take on MU Dons (MUD) in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Monday, September 7 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our MUS vs MUD match prediction, MUS vs MUD Dream11 team and probable MUS vs MUD playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive For COVID-19

MUS vs MUD live: MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction and preview

The ECS T10 Bulgaria will features teams like Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians who will be competing against each other over five days in 24 T10 matches. Coming to the MUS vs MUD match, both the teams will be looking to make winning a start to the tournament. Both the sides have some good players in their side and so expect both the teams to field their strongest side in the match.

Also Read: Kane Williamson Can't Wait For His Quarantine Period To End As IPL 2020 Nears

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MUS vs MUD Dream11 team

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: MUS vs MUD Dream11 team: MUS squad

Delrick Vinu, Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Fawaz Khalid, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D’Souza, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor David Hussey Appreciates Season 13's Talent Pool

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: MUS vs MUD Dream11 team: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR Mentor David Hussey Calls Tom Banton 'better Version Of Kevin Pietersen'

MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction: MUS vs MUD top picks

Ishan De Silva

Bipin Gattapur

Rohan Patel

Saim Hussain

MUS vs MUD Dream11 team

MUS vs MUD match prediction

Coming to the MUS vs MUD match prediction; MUD will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUS vs MUD Dream11 prediction, MUS vs MUD top picks and MUS vs MUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUS vs MUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter