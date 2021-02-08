Mushfiqur Rahim Snubs IPL Auction After Embarrassment Of Going Unsold For Record 13 Times

Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim has opted out of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction, scheduled to be organised on February 18. The cricketer, despite being labelled as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen from his country and a veteran of T20 cricket, has failed to attract any interest from IPL franchises since the inception of the tournament. Despite Rahim’s absence, Bangladesh's presence will still be felt as players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman among others have all registered for the IPL auction.

Mushfiqur Rahim opts out of IPL 2021 auction

On Saturday, February 6, NIBCO confirmed that Mushfiqur Rahim will not be submitting his name for the IPL 2021 auction. The NIBCO company handles the cricketer’s account. While speaking with the New Age, a company official confirmed the same.

On February 5, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that as many as 1,097 players have submitted their names for the auction. The list also includes five Bangladeshi players, namely Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Mahmudullah. Among the aforementioned cricketers, only Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have had the experience of playing IPL matches before.

NEWS 🚨: 1097 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction



More details👉 https://t.co/DSZC5ZzTWG pic.twitter.com/BLSAJcBhES — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 5, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test

Mushfiqur Rahim is currently representing his national side in their ongoing two-match home Test series against the West Indies. An under-strength West Indies won the first Test by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The two teams will now head towards the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka for the series-deciding second Test match. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to commence from February 11 onwards and the series forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

How much is Mushfiqur Rahim net worth?

As per stardom1.com, the Mushfiqur Rahim net worth amounts up to $5 million as of late 2020. His net worth constitutes the incomes he receives from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for being an active cricket player. He also receives salary for his franchise and domestic cricketing commitments around Bangladesh and abroad.

