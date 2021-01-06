Navdeep Saini Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, Career Stats And Journey Ahead Of Test Debut

Its been a long and hard journey for Indian speedster Navdeep Saini, but the 28-year-old has finally received his debut Test call-up for the Men in Blue. Saini will be making his first appearance in whites at the India vs Australia 3rd Test beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, 2021. The 3rd Test is expected to be a high octane affair, especially now amidst all the talk between the BCCI and Cricket Australia regarding the additional 14-day quarantine the Indian team may have to face in Brisbane ahead of the scheduled 4th Test there. As Saini makes his Test debut at the historic SGC, take a look at his net worth and career stats.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test playing XI announced: Navdeep Saini set for Test debut

Years of hard work have borne results for 28-year-old Navdeep Saini who will be making his Test debut for his country as a replacement for the injured veteran, Umesh Yadav. Saini was impressive in the India vs Australia A warm-up game in December, taking 3 wickets for just 19 runs to help bundle up the Aussies for 108 in their first innings. Though his performance dipped in the second innings - he bowled with an economy of 5.44 for 16 overs and remained wicket-less - Saini has been given the green light ahead of another promising youngster, T.Natarajan, owing to his experience and stats.

Navdeep Saini career stats

Making his first-class debut with the Delhi domestic team, Navdeep Saini took 2 wickets for just 18 runs to help his side a massive victory of an innings an 156 runs against Vidharbha. Since then, Saini has been a part of 46 first-class games, taking 128 wickets. Saini has an enviable economy rate of just 2.84 in first-class games. His best bowling figures for an innings in FC cricket so far is 6/32 while his best spell in a match is 7/79. Saini also has four 5-wicket hauls to his name in this level of competition.

Navdeep Saini IPL 2020 price and net worth

Navdeep Saini made his IPL debut with the Delhi Daredevils in 2017. He was brought by the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in 2018 for a significant sum of ₹3 crore. The team retained him for the same amount for the 2020 season. He received his first annual contract from the BCCI as a part of the Indian Men's senior team in 2019, and was placed in the Grade C (₹1 crore) slate. Celebritywikis.com estimates his net worth to be at around ₹5 crore.

