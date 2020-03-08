Sensational Shafali Verma Consoled By Teammates After Heartbreaking Loss In T20 WC Final

It was one of the most heartbreaking moments for fans and 16-year-old Shafali Verma as India lost the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday at the MCG. The number one T20 batsman Shafali Verma, who was the team's lifeline with the bat in the tournament, was not able to produce her magic after being dismissed quite early on in the innings. Shafali Verma had been the find of the tournament for India in the T20 World Cup, as she not only became the highest run-getter in the tourney but also jumped nineteen spots to become the number one ranked T20 batsman with the best strike rate in the tournament. A visibly dejected Shafali Verma broke down on the field and was consoled by her teammate Harleen Deol and skipper Haemanpreet Kaur.

Shafali Verma consoled by teammates after loss

It's ok Shafali verma, you've achieved more than what a 16 year old can do 🔥🔥 don't be sad 😭😭 We are proud you

shafali #T20WorldCup #INDvAUS #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/smd68dEp5s — Official Vikash Kumar Verma (@Officialverma5) March 8, 2020

An arm around the shoulder for the find of the tournament 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bKDK1PxWZm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Australia dominate with the bat

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls. Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

The Indian run chase

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target. With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

