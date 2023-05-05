'Never Tells Me Much About...': Indian Youngster Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Words Of Wisdom

Team India youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed the legendary MS Dhoni’s words of wisdom for him in a recent video posted by Chennai Super Kings. In an interview with the team, Gaikwad revealed what the CSK skipper told him about his playing style. The 26-year-old Maharashtrian cricketer is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League 2023 with 354 runs in 10 games, which have come at a strike rate of 145.67.

“Mahi Bhai, actually never tells me much about my innings in terms of how I played. We generally talk about the match situations or what I was thinking. And I generally ask him if I was right. Or what should I have done in that particular situation? Or was I doing right? Mostly the conversation is about the thought process that was behind it. Or what we were thinking or what was I thinking for the team or for myself,” Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned in the video. Check out the full video on CSK's official website.

ALSO READ | 'Dhoni Bigger Star In Asia Than Cristiano Ronaldo': CSK Beats CR7's Al Nassr In Popularity

IPL: Chennai Super Kings look to gain command in IPL 2023 Playoffs race

Meanwhile, as of Friday, Chennai Super Kings sit third in the IPL 2023 points table with 11 points to their credit. The MS Dhoni-led side is level on points with Lucknow Super Giants, who have lost KL Rahul’s services for the rest of the season to an injury. Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday to enhance their lead at the top of the standings.

The Chennai Super Kings would have their upcoming clash against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Match 49 on Saturday. The iconic rivalry will be on display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, as CSK looks to excel in its position in the top-four chase. CSK vs MI encounter would take place at Chepauk on Saturday from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

ALSO READ | Pilot Turns Out To Be Huge MS Dhoni Fan, Makes Special Request To CSK Skipper In Plane

CSK IPL 2023 Squad

MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement)