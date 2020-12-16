New Zealand A Vs Pakistan A Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

New Zealand A will face Pakistan A in a warm-up match on Thursday, December 16. The match will be played at the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei at 3:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our NZ A vs PAK A live streaming info, NZ A vs PAK A live in India and where to catch the NZ A vs PAK A live scores.

NZ A vs PAK A live streaming: New Zealand A vs Pakistan A Test info and preview

The Pakistan team's New Zealand tour has so far been controversial after news about players testing positive for COVID-19 made all the headlines. Following the COVID-19 fiasco, Pakistani players will finally get a chance to get onto the field to face New Zealand A in the warm-up match before the two-match Test series.

The first-class match between New Zealand A and Pakistan A starts tomorrow at Whangarei's Cobham Oval. NZ A will be led by @cricketwgtninc Firebirds skipper Michael Bracewell. #NZAvSHAHEENS https://t.co/0xGEdAhW4F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 16, 2020

On the other hand, New Zealand A comprises of players who are having a great domestic season. Rachin Ravindra is the player in form having already scored two centuries and taken a six-wicket bag in this season’s A programme and will be expected to do well in the warm-up match. A good contest is on the cards.

New Zealand A vs Pakistan A Test: NZ A vs PAK A pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks pretty much balanced however, with batsmen getting a chance to score runs as match progresses. Chasing will be a better option at this venue considering the movement pacers get on the first day of the match. The captain winning toss will look to bowl first and make the most of the conditions on Day 1

New Zealand A vs Pakistan A Test: NZ A vs PAK A weather report

As per Accuweather, there ill be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is expected to stay away during the match. The humidity forecast is at 53% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain the same as match progresses. With no rain interruption during the match, fans will get a chance to witness the entire match.

New Zealand A vs Pakistan A Test: NZ A vs PAK A A live in India and NZ A vs PAK A live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India and there is no exact live streaming details on the warmup test. However, fans who wish to catch NZ A vs PAK A live in India can log on to official YouTube channel of New Zealand Cricket to check live streaming. For NZ A vs PAK A live scores, fans can visit New Zealand Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: Black Caps / Twitter

