New Zealand Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Wellington Weather, Preview

New Zealand will take on Australia in the 3rd T20I match of the Australian Men’s tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand on March 3, 2021. Here are the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand vs Australia live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Seifert sixes at @skystadium! Do you remember when Tim Seifert did this on his way to his highest T20I score? The team is back in Wellington as the @kfcnz T20 Series continues tomorrow from 7pm NZT. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and @MagicTalkRadio.#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/eC7ux2ZRFh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: New Zealand vs Australia preview

Carrying over from the dismal T20I and Test series losses against India, the Australian men have been struggling to find their form in New Zealand. The 5-match T20I series currently stands at 2-0 in favour of the hosts, making this match perhaps the most critical one fo the series. The Kiwis have managed to win every single series that they have been a part of since their 0-5 loss to India in the T20I series back in January 2020.

New Zealand will be coming into this game having defeated West Indies 2-0 in T20Is back in November 2020 and Pakistan 2-1 in December 2020. They will also be confident after their 53-run win over the Aussies in the 1st T20I and their close 4-run win in the 2nd T20I. Between the Blackcaps looking to finish off this series and the Aussies hoping to get back into form and salvage it, this match should be a cracker. Both teams will also be hoping to find their teams for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details ahead of 3rd T20I

The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series will not be telecast live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2021, on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia website and social media pages as well as the FanCode app and website.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: NZ vs AUS T20 pitch report and Wellington weather forecast

The Wellington Regional Stadium has played host to just 13 T20 matches, of which 7 have been won by the chasing side. The pitch is usually a high scoring one, with an average 1st innings score of 160. The batsmen will have a huge role to play this game, as the lowest total ever defended on the ground is a surprisingly high 165. Accuweather predicts slightly overcast conditions but no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be 20°C with humidity at 77% giving fast bowlers something to work with as well.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia Twitter

