New Zealand Vs Australia 4th T20I Goes On Despite Tsunami Scare, Will 5th T20I Happen?

International cricket has finally resumed after the COVID-19 sabbatical, with several cricketing nations successfully hosting matches. However, it was the New Zealand Tsunami 2021 warning that threatened to halt the sport in the country this time around. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are currently battling it out with Australia in a five-match T20 series and their upcoming fixtures could have been jeopardized due to the current situation in the nation.

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I goes ahead despite New Zealand Tsunami 2021 warning

The Kermadec Islands region, which is about 1000 km away from New Zealand, was recently hit by a strong earthquake. Soon after the magnitude 8.1 quake, civil defence authorities in New Zealand directed people living in coastal areas to reach higher grounds. The situation also instilled panic in the citizens of the country, and it was speculated it could have an impact on the New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I. However. the particular encounter did go ahead in spite of the Tsunami threat.

New Zealand vs Australia 4th T20I

The contest is being played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington. The encounter is of utmost importance for Australia, as they look to remain afloat in the series. The Kiwis played exceptionally well to register comprehensive victories in the first two matches of the series. However, the visitors made a thumping comeback by claiming a crucial win in the following game to keep the series alive.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the important match. Captain Aaron Finch, who roared back to form with a gutsy half-century in the previous contest, showcased exemplary batsmanship against a formidable New Zealand bowling attack. The dynamic opener remained unbeaten on 79 to help his side post 156. At the time of writing this report, New Zealand need 81 runs from 29 balls but with just 3 wickets in hand. Kane Williamson failed again after being dismissed for just 8 runs.

New Zealand Women vs England Women series

The England women's team are also currently touring New Zealand for an ODI and T20I series. The visitors managed to clinch the ODI series by 2-1, and have also won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two fixtures. The New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd T20 is scheduled to take place at Westpac Stadium, Wellington on Sunday, March 7. It remains to be seen of the Tsunami warning has an effect on the particular encounter or not.

New Zealand coronavirus cases

There are no reports of new coronavirus cases as of March 4. Moreover, there are also no cases of managed isolation as confirmed by the country's Ministry of Health on their Twitter account. The average number of new cases per week is 3 in the country.

There are no new cases of #COVID19 to report in the community today.



There are no new cases to report in managed isolation.



Read the full update at https://t.co/vasydZNucx — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) March 5, 2021

Image source: Blackcaps Twitter

