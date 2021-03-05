PSL Postponed: Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Star Slammed By PCB CEO For 'Irresponsible' Act

In a major blow to Pakistan cricket, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) had to be postponed after just 14 matches. The decision was undertaken after three new cricketers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Wasim Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, had claimed that they will conduct an investigation on where did they go wrong. However, Khan reportedly is also not impressed with a particular cricketer's act.

PSL 2021: Wasim Khan reportedly not happy with Chris Lynn

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Lynn was a part of the Multan Sultans line-up in the Pakistan Super League. However, a Pakistani journalist has recently claimed PCB chief Wasim Khan is not pleased with the dynamic batter's actions. Taking to his Twitter account, the journalist pointed out that Khan was shown a picture of Chris Lynn taking a selfie with a fan at the team hotel. The PCB CEO apparently suggested that the Australian should not have clicked the picture considering the fact that a player had just tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Lynn was also fined $50,000 AUD for allegedly breaching bio-bubble protocols in the Big Bash League 2020-21 season as well and apologised publicly for the same as Brisbane Heat's captain.

Wasim Khan was today shown a picture of a selfie taken by a fan with Chris Lynn at the team hotel. His response "the player should have asked himself a player has just been found to be positive, is it a good idea for me to be doing this? the answer is no" #PSL6Postponed #PSL6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane's Flop Run At Home Continues, Sent Back By James Anderson On 27: WATCH

PSL postponed story

The Pakistan Super League was postponed indefinitely after three new cricketers from two different teams had tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally to seven. The decision was undertaken in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the participants. It is worth noting that the previous season of the T20 competition also had to be postponed before the knockout games due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains to be seen how the PCB decides to accommodate the remaining matches in this calendar year. The PSL postponed story has grabbed headlines around the world.

ALSO READ | Alex Hales Mocked By Pakistani Journalist, Opener Clarifies PCB 'Breakfast' Criticism

Chris Lynn to be in Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 team

The star batsman was picked up by the Mumbai Indians side ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, he did not get a game in the particular season. He is expected to play a major role in the upcoming season for the Rohit Sharma-led team, and he appears to be the frontrunner for the opener's slot if Quinton de Kock is unavailable.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Hits Back In Battle Against Virat Kohli, Gets Him Out Without Scoring: WATCH

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 team: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Has Only One Innings To Shatter HUGE Steve Smith Test Record In Ahmedabad Game

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.