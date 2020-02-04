NK Vs AUK Dream11 Ford Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 25th match of the ongoing Ford Trophy will witness Northern Knights face Auckland on Wednesday, February 5. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled to be played at the Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei and will start at 3:30 AM IST. You can play the NK vs AUK match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the NK vs AUK Dream11 predictions and squad details.

NK vs AUK Dream11 Preview

Six teams are participating in the ongoing New Zealand-based List A tournament. Both the teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was Auckland who won the match by 58 runs. Auckland is currently at the top of the points table with 28 points, having won six out of their eight matches played so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, Northern Knights are positioned fifth on the points table with three wins and five defeats out of their eight fixtures played so far.

NK vs AUK Dream11 top picks and squads

NK vs AUK Dream11: AUK Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ben Horne, Robert O’Donnell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (c), William Somerville, Jeet Raval, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Matt McEwan, Finn Allen, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Jamie Brown, Louis Delport, William O Donnell, Ben Lister, Ryan Harrison

NK vs AUK Dream11: NK Squad

BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, James Baker, Daryl Mitchell, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, HR Cooper, Peter Bocock, Katene Clarke

NK vs AUK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Horne

All-rounder – Anton Devcich (Captain), Brett Hampton, Sean Solia

Batsmen – Dean Brownlie, HR Cooper, Robert O’Donnell, Katene Clarke

Bowlers – Anurag Verma (Vice-Captain), William Somerville, Ben Lister

NK vs AUK Dream11 Prediction

Auckland will start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that NK vs AUK Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.