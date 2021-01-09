NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Northern will play Central Punjab in the 6th match of the Pakistan One Day Cup 20-21. The match is scheduled to take place at Union Bank Limited Sports Complex on Sunday, 10 January and start at 10:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at match details like NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, squads and top picks of this encounter.

Pakistan's One Day Cup is a six-team affair that will see all the teams fight it out to walk away as the title winner of the tournament. The 6 teams involved in the competition are Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Sindh, and Northern. The One-Day Tournament which started on 8th January will be played across three grounds in Karachi. NBP Sports Complex, UBL Sports Complex, and State Bank Stadium will be the three grounds that will hold the 33-match tournament.

Also Read SCO Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

After the group stages, two teams are set to be eliminated with the top four teams set to battle it out in the semi-finals. But the semi-finals are set to be played at the State Bank Stadium on consecutive days. While the first semi-final will be held on January 29, the second semi-final will be played on the 30th. The final is slated to be played on the same State Bank Stadium on January 31.

Also Read IND Vs AUS 2020: Run-out Collapse Makes India CRASH To Record Low In Test Cricket

Squads for NOR vs CEP playing 11

Northern – Mohammad Nawaz, Faizan Riaz, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Athar Mehmood, Hammad Azam, Muhammad Ismail, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Taimoor Sultan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Nauman Ali

Also Read IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

Central Punjab – Hasan Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Ali Shan, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Ali Zaryab, Bilawal Iqbal, , Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Sohaibullah, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin Ahmed Bashir

NOR vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - M. Akhlaq

Batsman - U.Salahuddin, A. Mahmood, Rizwan-Hussain

Allrounders - A Imran, Q. Akram, M. Nawaz, S. Nasim

Bowlers - S.Tanvir, H. Ali, N. Ali

Also Read Ravindra Jadeja Suffers Blow To Thumb, Rishabh Pant To Elbow; Both Taken For Scans

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Nawaz or S. Nasim

Vice-Captain- H. Ali or S. Tanvir

NOR vs CEP Match Prediction

We predict a win for Central Punjab as the end result of the match.

Note The above NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, NOR vs CEP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team and NOR vs CEP Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.