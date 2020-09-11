NOR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Northamptonshire (NOR) are all set to take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday, September 11 at 7 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs GLO match prediction, NOR vs GLO Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs GLO playing 11.

NOR vs GLO live: NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction and top picks

These two sides were due to face each other earlier in the tournament, however, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Currently, Northamptonshire (NOR) occupy the top spot in Central Group after 5 matches, while Gloucestershire (GLO) are second and only two points behind the table-toppers. Northamptonshire come into the match following their 4-wicket win over Glamorgan in their previous match, while GLO beat Worcestershire by 30 runs in their previous match.

NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs GLO Dream11 team

NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs GLO Dream11 team: NOR squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Ricardo Vasconcelos(w), Joshua Cobb(c), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom Sole, Rob Keogh, Adam Rossington

NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs GLO Dream11 team: GLO squad

George Hankins, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey(w), Jack Taylor(c), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Josh Shaw, Ben Charlesworth

NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: NOR vs GLO top picks

Paul Stirling

Ian Cockbain

Tom Smith

Ryan Higgins

NOR vs GLO Dream11 team

NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction

As per our NOR vs GLO Dream11 Dream11 prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction, NOR vs GLO top picks and NOR vs GLO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs GLO match prediction and NOR vs GLO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Northamptonshire Cricket Twitter