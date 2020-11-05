NOR Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Preview

Northern Pakistan will go up against Sindh in the 8th game of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The match will begin at 10:30 am IST on November 6 and will go on for four days, till November 9. The match will take place at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi. Here is our NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.

Sindh’s Ashiq Ali recorded his second five-wicket haul of the match and his first-class career as his side’s second round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw at the UBL Sports Complex.



Report: https://t.co/F0ropFFjNK#SINDHvKP | #QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/cm5hTNs42Z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2020

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

This match between Sindh and promises to be a cracker of a game. The last clash between the two teams at the Quaid-e-Azam trophy was in 2019 and Sindh lost with a huge margin. However, this year, Sindh have been looking stronger than ever and are currently in second place on the table. If they are able to shrug off their loss from last year they can go to the top this season.

Northern Pakistan lost their first game against Southern Pakistan by an innings and 96 runs. They overcame this crushing defeat to take back their next game against Central Punjab in a shortened clash that saw their last innings total revised to 33.

Sindh meanwhile, won their first encounter against Central Punjab by 6 wickets. Their next match, against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ended in a draw despite some great performances by the Sindh side. The bowlers fell short by just a few wickets, managing to whittle down the CEP side to 96/7 before the match was declared a tie.

NOR vs SIN live: NOR vs SIN playing 11 prediction

Northern Pakistan predicted playing 11

Zeeshan Malik, Umair Masood (WK), Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Asif Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Hammad Azam, Nauman Ali (C), Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood, Raza Hasan,

Sindh predicted playing 11

Fawad Alam, Omair Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Mohsin, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (WK), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Asghar, Tabish Khan, Mir Hamza, Ashiq Ali

NOR vs SIN live: Players to watch out for

Northern Pakistan - Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Nauman Ali, Waqas Ahmed

Sindh - Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan

NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen - Fawad Alam (C), Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Asad Shafiq

Allrounders - Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel (VC)

Bowlers - Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Mohammad Asghar

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction

According to our NOR vs SIN match prediction, Sindh will change avenge their loss from last year and win this match.

Note: The NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction and NOR vs SIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: PCB website

