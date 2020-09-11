NOT Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Nottinghamshire (NOT) are all set to host Lancashire Lightning (LAN) in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, September 11 at 10:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOT vs LAN match prediction, NOT vs LAN Dream11 team and the probable NOT vs LAN playing 11.

NOT vs LAN live: NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is between the teams that occupy the top two spots in North Group. NOT and LAN are tied on the same points but the two teams are separated by the net run-rate. NOT come into the match after winning their previous match against Leicestershire by 5 wickets, while LAN defeated Derbyshire by 8 wickets. Expect the match to be a cracker of an encounter as the winning team will open up the gap in terms of points at the top.

NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOT vs LAN Dream11 team

NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOT vs LAN Dream11 team: NOT squad

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego

NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOT vs LAN Dream11 team: LAN squad

Alex Davies(w), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas(c), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Luke Wood, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Liam Livingstone

NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction: NOT vs LAN top picks

NOT vs LAN Dream11 team

NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction

As per our NOT vs LAN Dream11 Dream11 prediction, LAN are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOT vs LAN Dream11 prediction, NOT vs LAN top picks and NOT vs LAN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOT vs LAN match prediction and NOT vs LAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

