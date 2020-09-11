Vitality T20 Blast DUR Vs DER Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Info

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Derbyshire (DER) and Durham (DUR). The DUR vs DER match will be played at The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 11 and will start at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Also Read: LEI Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams have had a torrid time in the Vitality T20 Blast, failing to win a game till now. Derbyshire find themselves in the fifth place in the North Group Vitality T20 Blast table, with three losses and two matches being abandoned. Lancashire comprehensively beat Derbyshire in their last Vitality T20 blast match, as they lost the game by eight wickets.

Durham, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the North Group Vitality T20 blast table. They have lost four games till now, with one game being abandoned. In their last game, Durham were bundled out for 169 while chasing 199, as they lost the match by 29 runs. The DUR vs DER match will offer both teams the chance to register their first win of this season’s Vitality T20 Blast. Yet, Durham would start as favourites to win this game.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast ESS Vs SUR Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

DUR vs DER live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average score at Chester-le-Street is 171, with batsman finding the pitch easy to bat on. According to FanCode, the pitch behaviour for the game is balanced. During the game, there is a slight chance of rain, with high levels of humidity predicted as well. The overcast conditions may also help the seam bowlers. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the Vitality T20 Blast match will be around 15 degrees Celsius. The captain winning the toss could be tempted to bowl first.

Also Read: NOR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

DUR vs DER live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the DUR vs DER live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. The DUR vs DER live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For DUR vs DER live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Durham, Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming or English T20 Blast live in India for select matches will also be provided by FanCode. The English T20 Blast live in India won't be available on television.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Trends On Twitter After CPL 2020 Win, CSK Has Special Wish For The 'Champion'

Squad of 15 named for Derbyshire Falcons T20 Blast fixture tomorrow evening at Emirates Riverside. #ForTheNorth — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) September 10, 2020

DUR vs DER live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington.

Derbyshire: Luis Reese, Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Harvey Hosein, Ed Barnes, Samuel Conners.

Image Credits: Durham Cricket Instagram. Cricket Derbyshire Instagram