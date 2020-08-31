NOT Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Nottinghamshire are all set to clash against Yorkshire in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday, August 31 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our NOT vs YOR match prediction, NOT vs YOR Dream11 team and the probable NOT vs YOR playing 11s.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast LEI Vs DUR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

NOT vs YOR live: NOT vs YOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams currently occupy top spots in the North group after 2 matches each. Both have won one match while the other match ended up with no result. A win will be crucial for both the sides as it will set the tone for the rest of their campaign. YOR currently occupies the top spot due to a better net run rate and will look to hang onto that position. The match can be watched live on Nottinghamshire's official website while live scores, highlights and real-time match videos can be found on ECB's website, provided you have a membership for the same.

Also Read: WOR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

NOT vs YOR Dream11 prediction: NOT vs YOR Dream11 top picks

Joe Root

Joe Clarke

Adam Lyth

Matthew Fisher

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs GLO Live Streaming In India Details, Pitch And Weather Report

NOT vs YOR match prediction: NOT vs YOR playing 11

NOT vs YOR match prediction: NOT playing 11

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Peter Trego, Samit Patel, Jake Ball, Joe Clarke, Matthew Carter.

NOT vs YOR match prediction: YOR playing 11

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Jonathan Tattersall, Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Jack Schutt, Josh Poysden.

Also Read: LEI Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

NOT vs YOK Dream11 team

NOT vs YOK match prediction

As per our NOT vs YOK match prediction, Nottinghamshire will be favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above NOT vs YOK Dream11 prediction, NOT vs YOK Dream11 team and NOT vs YOK top picks are based on our own analysis. The NOT vs YOK Dream11 team and NOT vs YOK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: Yorkshire CCC / Twitter