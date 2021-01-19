NPC Vs SPP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nepal One Day Cup Match Preview

Quick links:
Nepal Police Club (NPC) will go up against Sudur Paschim Province (SPP) in the upcoming match of the Nepal One Day Cup on Wednesday, January 20 at 8:45 AM IST. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Here's a look at our NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction, probable NPC vs SPP playing 11 and NPC vs SPP Dream11 team.
Both the team would be looking to win the upcoming match after failing to win their opening games against Bagmati Province. However, due to the NRR, Nepal Police Club are at the fourth spot of the Nepal One Day Cup Group B points table, while Sudur Paschim Province are sitting at the basement (5th) position. Amit Shrestha and team have a good line-up and have a chance of getting up on the leaderboards.
Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha, Prem Tamang, Sunil Dhamala.
Santosh Bhatta, Gajendra Bohara, Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Binod Lama, Hemant Dhami, Narayan Joshi, Narendra Sawad, Arjan Sawad, Sher Malla, Bhojraj Bhatta, Kiran Thagunna, Suraj Tirwa, Sanju Damai, Suraj Nirva, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bikram Thapa, Bikash Agri
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Nepal Police Club will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The NPC vs SPP match prediction and NPC vs SPP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NPC vs SPP Dream11 team and NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
