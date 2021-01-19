NPC Vs SPP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nepal One Day Cup Match Preview

Nepal Police Club (NPC) will go up against Sudur Paschim Province (SPP) in the upcoming match of the Nepal One Day Cup on Wednesday, January 20 at 8:45 AM IST. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Here's a look at our NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction, probable NPC vs SPP playing 11 and NPC vs SPP Dream11 team.

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the team would be looking to win the upcoming match after failing to win their opening games against Bagmati Province. However, due to the NRR, Nepal Police Club are at the fourth spot of the Nepal One Day Cup Group B points table, while Sudur Paschim Province are sitting at the basement (5th) position. Amit Shrestha and team have a good line-up and have a chance of getting up on the leaderboards.

NPC vs SPP live: NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Time: 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

Also Read l MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match preview

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: NPC vs SPP Dream11 team, squad list

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: Nepal Police Club squad

Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha, Prem Tamang, Sunil Dhamala.

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: Sudur Paschim Province squad

Santosh Bhatta, Gajendra Bohara, Arun Airee, Khadak Bohara, Binod Lama, Hemant Dhami, Narayan Joshi, Narendra Sawad, Arjan Sawad, Sher Malla, Bhojraj Bhatta, Kiran Thagunna, Suraj Tirwa, Sanju Damai, Suraj Nirva, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bikram Thapa, Bikash Agri

Also Read l RJS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preview

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: NPC vs SPP Dream11 team, top picks

Nepal Police Club: Sunil Dhamala, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi

Sudur Paschim Province: Kiran Thagunna, Narayan Joshi, Bhojraj Bhatta

NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction: NPC vs SPP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Damai

Batsmen: Sunil Dhamala, Amit Shrestha, Kiran Thagunna, Arjan Sawad

All-Rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Narayan Joshi, Santosh Bhatta

Bowlers: Sher Malla, Bhojraj Bhatta, Lalit Rajbanshi

Also Read l SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 match preview

NPC vs SPP live: NPC vs SPP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Nepal Police Club will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NPC vs SPP match prediction and NPC vs SPP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NPC vs SPP Dream11 team and NPC vs SPP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match preview

Image Source: Canva.com

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.