GOA Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Goa (GOA) will go up against Vidarbha (VID) in the upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday, January 19 at 12:00 noon IST. The match will be played at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Here's a look at our GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction, probable GOA vs VID playing 11 and GOA vs VID Dream11 team.

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction and preview

Goa are currently at the fourth spot of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D standings with eight points. Amit Verma and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each. Vidarbha, on the other hand, are at the last spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all (four) their past matches in the competition.

GOA vs VID live: GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Time: 12:00 noon IST

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: GOA vs VID Dream11 team, squad list

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: Goa squad

Eknath Kerkar(w), Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma(c), Amogh Sunil Desai, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Lakshay Garg, Malliksab Sirur, Felix Alemao, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Ashok Dinda, Deepraj Gaonkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Heramb Parab, Vaibhav Govekar, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: Vidarbha squad

Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma(w), Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar, Mohit Raut, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare(c), Lalit M Yadav, Rushabh Rathod, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: GOA vs VID Dream11 team, top picks

Goa: Suyash Prabhudessai, Amit Verma, Ashok Dinda

Vidarbha: Akshay Wakhare, Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade

GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction: GOA vs VID Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Eknath Kerkar

Batsmen: Apoorv Wankhade, Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddhesh Wath, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar

All-Rounders: Amit Verma (c), Darshan Misal, Yash Rathod

Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare (vc), Ashok Dinda, Darshan Nalkande

GOA vs VID live: GOA vs VID match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Goa will come out on top in this contest.

The Amit Verma-led Goa beat Rajasthan by 37 runs and with it, secured their second win of the ongoing edition of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👍👍 #RAJvGOA



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Qo9m2LUmks pic.twitter.com/FrVC772FMa — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2021

Note: The GOA vs VID match prediction and GOA vs VID Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOA vs VID Dream11 team and GOA vs VID Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

