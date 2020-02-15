NSW-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of WNCL 2019-20, New South Wales Women will go up against Western Australia Women. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in North Sydney, Australia. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local).

New South Wales Women are currently leading the points table with a win-loss record of 6-2 in the 8 (26 points) games they've played so far. On the other hand, Western Australia Women are at the second spot of the points table. They also have a win-loss record of 6-2 in the 8 (25 points) games they've played so far.

NSW-W vs WF-W game schedule

Venue: North Sydney Oval in North Sydney, Australia

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 4:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local)

NSW-W vs WF-W Squads

New South Wales Women

Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Lisa Griffith (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Saskia Horley.

Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King, Emma Inglis, Ash King.

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 Top picks

New South Wales Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Rene Farrell, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Emma King

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Piparo (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Mathilda Carmichael

All-Rounder: Rene Farrell, Heather Graham

Bowler: Emma King (VC), Hayley Silver-Holmes, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction

New South Wales Women start as favourites to win.

NSW-W vs WF-W Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

