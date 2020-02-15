NSW-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

In the upcoming match of WNCL 2019-20, New South Wales Women will go up against Western Australia Women. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in North Sydney, Australia. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, February 16, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local).
New South Wales Women are currently leading the points table with a win-loss record of 6-2 in the 8 (26 points) games they've played so far. On the other hand, Western Australia Women are at the second spot of the points table. They also have a win-loss record of 6-2 in the 8 (25 points) games they've played so far.
Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Lisa Griffith (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Saskia Horley.
Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King, Emma Inglis, Ash King.
New South Wales Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Rene Farrell, Hayley Silver-Holmes
Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Emma King
New South Wales Women start as favourites to win.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
