MLC Vs ALA Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mallorca host Alaves for their Matchday 24 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Mallorca are currently on the 18th spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 5 wins in 23 games (Draws 3, Losses 15). Vicente Moreno's side have a total of 18 points to their name. Mallorca have won just once in their last three games (Losses 4). The hosts have found the net 22 times this season and conceded 39 goals. They have a goal difference of 18.

Alaves are currently on the 14th spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 7 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 10). They have a total of 27 points to their name. Alaves have won twice in their last 5 games (Loss 1, Draw 2). They have found the net 25 times this season and conceded 33 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-8). The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 (5:30 PM IST) at the Iberostar Stadium. Here's the MLC vs ALA Dream11 prediction and MLC vs ALA Dream11 team.

MLC vs ALA Dream11 Team

MLC vs ALA Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Arturo Vidal

Vice-Captain: Joselu

MLC vs ALA Dream11: Full squads

Mallorca Full Squad

Manuel, Fabri, Miguel Parera, Joan Sastri, Lumor Agbenyenu, Francisco Campos, Fran Gamez, Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Josep Señé, Alejandro Pozo, Iddrisu Baba, Dani, Yanis Salibur, Leonardo Koutris, Febas, Martin Valjent, Cucho Hernández, Marc Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Abdón, Lago Junior, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Pablo Chavarria, Ante Budimir, Takefusa Kubo

Alaves Full Squad

Rubén Duarte, Rodrigo Ely, Víctor Laguardia, Lisandro Magallán, Daniel Torres, Adrián Marín , Martín Aguirregabiria, Ximo Navarro, Alberto Rodríguez, Lucas Pérez, Tomás Pina, Rafa Navarro, Javier Muñoz, Manu García, Pere Pons, Mubarak Wakaso, Oliver Burke, Borja Sainz, Joselu, John Guidetti, Luis Rioja, Burgui, Aleix Vidal

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.