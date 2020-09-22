NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
North West Warriors (NWW) are set to take on Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason and is scheduled to get underway at 2:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, NWW vs LLG Dream11 team and probable NWW vs LLG playing 11. Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup NWW vs LLG live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode
Both the teams were earlier scheduled to play in the tournament, however, rain played spoilsport, leading to the match being abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The teams are, therefore, scheduled to clash again next week once again. A win for LLG in this match with bonus points will help them secure their seventh title.
📖 MATCH PREVIEW— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) September 21, 2020
Can the @NWCU_Warriors stop the @CL_LLightning title charge in the @TestTriangle Inter-Provincial Cup tomorrow?
➡️ https://t.co/3u92JUUSGR#IP50 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/PhZXvJIPE7
LLG will be coming into the match with confidence following their win over the Northern Knights by 91 runs last week. On the other hand, NWW have seen their season heavily impacted by the weather conditions as they were able to play only three of their six Inter-Provincial Trophy matches. Expect an exciting contest between the sides if the weather conditions permit.
Andy McBrine (Capt), Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Will Smale, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Varun Chopra
George Dockrell (Capt), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Greg Ford, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.
As per our NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, Leinster Lightning will be favourites to win the match.
