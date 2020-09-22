ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs OEI Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Amigos CC Ansião and Oeiras CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the ACCA vs OEI live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the ACCA vs OEI live in India and where to catch ACCA vs OEI live scores.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: ACCA vs OEI live streaming and preview

ACCA will be playing their first match of the tournament but the side looks a little depleted due to absence of Eddie Ballard, who is the first-ever European Cricket Series centurion. The cricketer is under quarantine and will not be part of the side and despite the loss ACCA still has talented players in their rank to win matches.

Meanwhile, OEI won their opening match of the tournament and are second on the points table due to a better run rate. Expect an exciting contest between these two sides with ACCA looking to upset OEI and open their campaign with a win.

ACCA vs OEI live streaming: ACCA vs OEI live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ACCA vs OEI live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ACCA vs OEI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket Twitter page.

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of ACCA vs OEI live streaming

As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but there is no news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

ACCA vs OEI live streaming: Squad list

ACCA vs OEI live streaming: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

ACCA vs OEI live streaming: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter