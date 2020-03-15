NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Over-50s WC Match Details

New Zealand-50 and Zimbabwe-50 will face each other in the upcoming match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match will be played on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match is scheduled to start by 1:45 PM IST. The NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 live match will be played at the Cape Town Cricket Club in South Africa.

New Zealand-50 currently occupy the second spot of the Division-A points table. They have registered a win-draw-loss record of 2-0-0 in the two games they have played so far. On the other hand, Zimbabwe-50 is currently at the fourth spot of Division-A points table. They have a win-draw-loss record of 1-0-1 in the two they have played so far.

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Cape Town Cricket Club in South Africa

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Time: 1:45 PM IST

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: Team Squads

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand-50 squad

New Zealand-50: Dave Adrian Dale (captain), Dean Askew, Dean Busch, Jon Cleland, John Garry, Stephen Hewson, Andrew Hore, Bert Horner, Dave Leonard, Andrew Nuttall, Richard Petrie, Dean Read, Mason Robinson, Neil Ronaldson, Kelvin Scott, Glen White

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe-50 squad

Zimbabwe-50: Darrell Goodwin (captain), Eddo Brandes, Tim Bartlett, Mark Burmester, Sean Edwards, Craig Evans, Brian Goodwin, Chris James, John Jameson, Greg McDonald, Rory McWade, Wayne Parham, Garry Spence, Mike Van Staden, Andrew Walton, Kenyon Ziehl.

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Top Picks

New Zealand-50: Dave Adrian Dale, Richard Petrie, Dave Leonard

Zimbabwe-50: Darrell Goodwin, Brian Goodwin, Andrew Walton

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 team

Here is the NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keeper: Dave Adrian Dale (C)

Batsmen: Andrew Hore, John Garry, Darrell Goodwin (VC), Craig Evans

All-Rounders: Richard Petrie, Neil Ronaldson

Bowlers: Dave Leonard, Andrew Nuttall, Brian Goodwin, Andrew Walton

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction (NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 match prediction)

New Zealand-50 start as favourites to win the game.

NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 prediction (NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 playing 11/ NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 match prediction) is made according to our own analysis. The NZ-50 Vs ZIM-50 Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

