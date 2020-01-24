NZ Vs Ind 1st T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Squad Updates

India will now face New Zealand in a first of the five-match T20I series at the Eden Park in Auckland. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 24. The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country.

New Zealand vs India 2020: 1st T20I Preview

Virat Kohli and co. recently thumped Australia by 7 wickets to complete their international home season on a soaring note. Team India are currently on an unbeaten streak in the shortest format, defeating Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka in back-to-back series. However, the ‘Men in Blue’ holds a win percentage of a mere 20 percent in New Zealand, winning just one out of their five completed games.

NZ vs Ind 1st T20I: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia last week. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out the final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind live streaming: All you need to know

The match is scheduled to start at 12:20 PM IST on January 24 and will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

The two captains all smiles as they pose with the trophy ahead of the 5-match T20I series #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TRGAAZ8nl1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2020

