NZ Vs IND Dream11 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2nd T20I game of the five-match series on Sunday, January 26. The match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. It will commence at 12:20 PM (IST).

India won the first T20I as they chased a mammoth target of 204 with an over to spare. The Men in Blue showed why they are one of the most formidable sides in the world as they pulled things back when New Zealand were looking to go past 230 at one stage. The Indian team have all the bases covered and it's highly unlikely they would make any changes to their squad. Shardul Thakur, who leaked runs galore in the first game, could be thought of being replaced perhaps. In that case, pacer Navdeep Saini could step in.

On the other hand, New Zealand couldn't defend such a massive total and they have some serious issues that need to be addressed. Their bowling lacks experience which is why the Kiwis will look to chase this time around. The Blackcaps have no room for error as a loss in this fixture would make it extremely difficult for them to come back in the series. They are expected to make changes in their bowling line-up. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Teams

NZ vs IND Dream11: New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

NZ vs IND Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Top Picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kane Williamson, Colin Munro

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain), Mitchell Santner

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER