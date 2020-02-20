NZ Vs Ind 1st Test Squad Updates, Expected Changes And All Match Details

India are scheduled to play New Zealand in a first of the two-match Test series between February 21 and February 25 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Virat Kohli-led side started their tour by blanking New Zealand 5-0 in T20Is. The Black Caps then came back strongly in the ODIs by securing the series 3-0. The upcoming Test series between the two nations also forms a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The action is scheduled to commence at 4:00 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 1st Test: Squad Updates

Just days before the start of the Test series, right-arm pacer Matt Henry was called in as a replacement for World No.2 ranked bowler Neil Wagner. Wagner decided to opt out of the Test challenge as he is awaiting the birth of his first child.

New Zealand are set to be led by Kane Williamson.

NZ vs Ind 1st Test New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry.

In-form opening batsman Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of the tour after he suffered a calf injury in the final T20I game. Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw will be covering for Sharma in the series and is expected to open alongside Test specialist Mayank Agarwal.

NZ vs Ind 1st Test India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

Who is playing in NZ vs Ind 1st Test? Playing XI Predictions

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted who is playing in the NZ vs Ind 1st Test.

Who is playing in the NZ vs Ind 1st Test from New Zealand?

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.

Who is playing in the NZ vs Ind 1st Test from India?

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah.

The two Captains pose for the shutterbugs ahead of the two match Test series.



Who do you reckon is taking this trophy home ?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/a6z4dkO6s6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2020

