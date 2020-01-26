NZ Vs Ind 2nd T20I Auckland Pitch Report, Weather Conditions And Squad Updates

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2nd T20I game of the five-match series on Sunday, January 26. The match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. It will commence at 12:20 PM (IST). The Men in Blue are currently on a 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The NZ vs Ind schedule includes five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

India vs New Zealand: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia last week. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out the final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming contests. India are set to have Navdeep Saini in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the starting XI.

NZ vs Ind 2nd T20I: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner.

ALSO READ | BCCI Disappointed With Virat Kohli For Publicly Criticizing New Zealand Tour Schedule

NZ vs Ind 2nd T20I: India squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ vs Ind weather report

According to Accuweather, Auckland could see a cloud cover and some rain in the morning. It is likely to stay clear in the evening which will ensure a full 40-over game. However, if it drizzles, we should get a game even if with reduced overs.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Responds With Class To Ricky Ponting's Tweet On Australia Bushfires Match

NZ vs Ind pitch report

The Eden Park pitch has always been a batting-friendly track. It has nothing for the spinners but pacers can purchase some moment off the pitch. The first game was a high scoring game and this game is expected to be the same. Captain winning the toss would like to field first and chase the target.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar's Latest Jibe At Virender Sehwag: 'Have More Maal Than Baal On Your Head'

IMAGE COURTESY: BLACKCAPS TWITTER