NZ Vs IND 2nd Test Squad Updates, Expected Changes And All Match Details

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in the second Test of their two-match series between February 29 and March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs IND live match will commence at 4:00 AM IST. Let's take a look at the NZ vs IND 2nd Test squad updates.

NZ vs IND: Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test?

NZ vs IND: New Zealand squad updates - Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test?

Just days before the start of the Test series, right-arm pacer Matt Henry was called in as a replacement for World No. 2 ranked bowler Neil Wagner. Wagner decided to opt out of the opening Test as he was awaiting the birth of his first child. However, he is expected to feature in the line-up for the series-decider at Christchurch.

NZ vs IND 2nd Test: New Zealand squad

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.

NZ vs IND: India squad updates - Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test?

Prithvi Shaw is likely to sit out of the game due to some swelling on his left foot. Young batsman Shubman Gill might replace Shaw as India’s opener alongside Mayank Agarwal. Pacer Ishant Sharma is also likely to miss the second Test due to an ankle injury he sustained in a Ranji Trophy game.

NZ vs IND 2nd Test: India squad

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini.

Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test? Playing XI predictions

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted the best playing XI from both sides expected to play in the upcoming game.

Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test from New Zealand?

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.

Who is playing in NZ vs IND 2nd Test from India?

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah.

That's that from the Basin Reserve as New Zealand win the 1st Test by 10 wickets and register their 100th Test win.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Jo6w0HOybN #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/N9nxwVH0no — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2020

