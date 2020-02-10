NZ Vs IND Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming third ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11. The match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Preview

Team India are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The tour began with India blanking New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I contests. Meanwhile, the Black Caps fought back in the ODI segment and have already pocketed the series 2-0 after the winning the first two games in Hamilton and Auckland respectively. The upcoming third ODI is a dead rubber for both sides and is the last limited-overs match-up of the tour before the Test series commences on February 21.

NZ vs IND Dream11 top picks from squads

NZ vs IND Dream11: NZ Squad

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn

NZ vs IND Dream11: IND Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Latham (Vice-Captain)

All-rounders – James Neesham, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Shreyas Iyer

Bowlers – Hamish Bennett, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rvoxE2DSOY — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2020

