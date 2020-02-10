NZ Vs Ind 3rd ODI: Pitch Report And Weather Forecast Ahead Of Tuesday's Bay Oval ODI

The Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country. Virat Kohli and co. started the tour by blanking New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series. However, the Black Caps came back strongly in the ODIs by sealing the series with a game to spare. The upcoming third ODI of the three-match contests will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, February 11. The action will commence at 7:30 AM IST.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 1st T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And All Squad Updates

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Prithvi Shaw replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad and is currently opening alongside another newcomer Mayank Agarwal in the side. Meanwhile, in-form opener Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a calf injury during the final T20I contest. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is expected to feature in 3rd ODI playing XI after missing out the final two T20Is and the first two ODIs of the ongoing series. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming dead-rubber.

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Weather report

With sunny skies all afternoon, no rainfall is expected during the course of the game. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to be around 19°C to 23°C.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

NZ vs Ind 3rd ODI: Pitch report

The Bay Oval deck is usually a batting-friendly one. With short boundaries on both sides of the wicket, another high-scoring game is on the cards. In the past five 50-overs internationals contested at the venue, the team batting second have won the game on two occasions. Meanwhile, the average score batting first at the Bay Oval in the past five ODIs has been 296.

Tough day at the office but great character shown by #TeamIndia. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jgyz9YyhYt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Is 80 Runs Away From Breaking Rare T20I Record Owned By MS Dhoni