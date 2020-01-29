NZ Vs Ind 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a third of the five-match T20I series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 29. Indian cricket team are currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I Preview

Virat Kohli and co. won the first two games by 6 wickets and 7 wickets respectively to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Team India are currently on an unbeaten streak in the shortest format, defeating Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home in back-to-back series. However, prior to the ongoing series, the ‘Men in Blue’ held a win percentage of a mere 20 percent in New Zealand, winning just one out of their five completed games.

NZ vs Ind 3rd T20I squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind channel and live streaming 3rd T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on January 29 and will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KHKvrjt2H3 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2020

