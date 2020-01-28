NZ Vs Ind 3rd T20 Squad Updates, Expected Changes And Team News In Hamilton

India take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Wednesday, January 29 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. India would look to continue their dominating start and clinch another comprehensive win, while New Zealand will be hoping to break their drought and register their first win of the series. A win would seal the NZ vs Ind series in India’s favour, while a victory for the Blackcaps would ensure they stay alive in the series. Here, let's take a look at potential changes ahead of the next NZ vs Ind t20 game.

NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 3rd T20I

NZ vs Ind T20 squad: Potential playing XI changes

There are no changes in the NZ vs Ind squads before the third T20I. India lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury before the series kicked off and Sanju Samson was drafted in as replacement but has been on the bench so far in both the games. Samson is expected to continue warming the bench, but he might get a game if India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the NZ vs Ind series. India have no injuries reported so far. New Zealand might be tempted to play Daryl Mitchell over Hamish Bennett, while Blair Tickner might also make way for Scott Kuggeleijn.

NZ vs IND Squad 2020

NZ vs Ind 3rd t20: New Zealand Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 3rd t20: India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

