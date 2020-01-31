NZ Vs Ind 4th T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 31. The Indian cricket team is currently on a tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches over the course of 40 days in the country.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I Preview

Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the series by winning the first three games. Team India are currently on an unbeaten streak in the shortest format, defeating Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and now New Zealand in back-to-back series. The remaining two matches in the ongoing series are dead rubbers and will provide the visitors with a great chance to experiment ahead of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams in the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind channel and live streaming 4th T20I details

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST on January 31 and will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

