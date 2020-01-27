Ravindra Jadeja Pokes Fun At Sanjay Manjrekar On Twitter For His MoM Pick In 2nd T20I

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in a controversy during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when the latter had called the former 'a bits-and-pieces cricketer'. The comments made by Sanjay Manjrekar hadn't gone down well with Ravindra Jadeja as he expressed his displeasure over it back then. What added fuel to this fire was after scoring a gritty half-century in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, the allrounder had brought out his familiar sword-wielding celebration.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah gives India massive headache after twisting ankle during NZ vs IND T20I

Jadeja also pointed towards the commentary box while making a gesture which seemed to have been aimed at Sanjay Manjrekar. The cricketer also called out the commentator on Twitter, asking the former India batsman to stop his verbal diarrhoea. Later, Sanjay Manjrekar apologised for his comments. It seems like both have moved on and finally buried the hatchet. A recent interaction on Twitter between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar indicates that all is well between the duo.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma takes INCREDIBLE boundary catch to dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ vs IND updates

NZ vs Ind: Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar's Twitter banter

It all started when Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter on Sunday after India’s win over New Zealand in the second T20I to suggest that a bowler should have been the Man of the Match. India restricted New Zealand to a modest 132 for 5 and went on to win the game by seven wickets to take a 2-nil lead in the five-match series.

Player of the match should have been a bowler. #INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja, who starred for Team India with figures of 2/18 from 4 overs, cheekily asked him to name the bowler who should have won the Man of the Match award.

ALSO READ | Jonty Rhodes names CSK duo Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja as favourite all-time fielders

Nz vs Ind: Ravindra Jadeja tries to pull Sanjay Manjrekar's leg

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar was also left in stitches with the comment as he replied it should have been him or Jasprit Bumrah for his economical bowling.

Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli enjoys downtime in Auckland with healthy meals, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM