NZ Vs IND Dream11 3rd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 3rd T20I game of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 29. The match will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton. It will commence at 12:20 PM (IST).

India have been ruthless towards New Zealand as they have outplayed them in all three departments of the game. India won the first game by 6 wickets and followed it up with a clinical 7-wicket win in the second. The Kiwis haven't been able to grab the crunch moments which is why the results of the first two games didn't turn out to be in their favour. Team India will look to win this fixture and seal the series which give them an opportunity to test their bench strength in the last two games.

On the other hand, New Zealand have a great record at Seddon Park as they have managed to win 7 out of 9 T20Is at the venue. But there's a lot that the Kiwis need to ponder about starting from getting the team combination right. This is a do-or-die match for the hosts as a loss here will result in a series loss. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Teams

NZ vs IND Dream11: New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

NZ vs IND Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Top Picks

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennet

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER