Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Mellow After Revealing MS Dhoni's Vacated Corner In Indian Team Bus

India cricketer MS Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post the mega event, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. His absence from the field has given birth to concerns among his fans regarding his future with the Indian team. MS Dhoni was also recently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their list of centrally contracted players.

There are all sorts of speculations being made regarding MS Dhoni's future. Now, adding fuel to this fire is a video which was recently released by the BCCI. In the video, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen saying that the last corner seat of the Indian team bus was always reserved for Dhoni.

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, a show hosted by Yuzvendra Chahal, there was a revelation that no one would have expected. Yuzvendra Chahal, in the last bit of the episode, went to the last corner seat of the bus and said something which will definitely make every cricket fan emotional.

Yuzvendra Chahal showed the seat where Dhoni used to sit and told that the seat remained vacant in the absence of the legend and no one occupied it now. He added that the team missed him very much.

We miss MS Dhoni: Yuzvendra Chahal

MS Dhoni visits Deori Maa Temple to seek blessings for IPL 2020

Recently, MS Dhoni went to offer prayers to the ancient idol of Goddess Durga at the Deori Maa Temple near Ranchi. He went there apparently to seek blessings for the IPL 2020 in which he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni has led CSK to two consecutive finals after their return from a two-year suspension, winning it once. In 2018, the CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the trophy but lost to Mumbai Indians by 1 run in the IPL 2019 final.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI.TV