Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Net Worth, Salaries, Brand Endorsements And Careers So Far

Rohit Sharma is one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world right now. The stylish right-hander has been a veteran of the white-ball format while he has recently made quite a name for himself in Test cricket as well. Rohit Sharma has a unique record of scoring 3 double centuries in ODIs and a century in both innings of a Test on a debut as an opening batsman.

Rohit Sharma has seen a lot of ups and downs since his debut in 2007. But ever since MS Dhoni decided to promote him as an opener in Champions Trophy 2013, the shape of his career and bank balance both changed . Let's take a look at Rohit Sharma’s net worth.

Rohit Sharma net worth

As per Forbes in 2015, Rohit was listed in the top 100 celebrities of India. Rohit was listed at 8th position in term of fame and at 46th position in term of income. According to a leading media portal, Rohit Sharma's net worth in 2019 is 18.7 million US dollars which is almost equal to ₹124.5 crores. His net worth has had a hike of 26% as compared to 2018. The main source of his income is the BCCI contract, match fees, endorsements and the IPL.

Rohit Sharma endorsements

Rohit Sharma is currently endorsing various brands independently and a few more like Jio and Videocon D2h as a part of cross deals with his IPL franchise team Mumbai Indians. Rohit endorsed brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot. He generates an income of about ₹7 crore from his brand endorsement deals alone.

Rohit Sharma salary

BCCI is without a doubt the richest cricket board in the world and it comes as no surprise that they look after their top players. The Indian governing body started a new category for Annual Players Contracts in 2017 – Grade A+. And for the year October 2019 to September 2020, only three players are part of this category, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. They earn ₹7 crore per year regardless of their performance.

Ritika Sajdeh net worth

Ritika Sajdeh is Rohit Sharma's wife and both of them got married on April 28, 2015. Ritika Sajdeh manages the sports events of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. The company is owned by her cousin brother Bunty Sajdeh, who is Indian captain Virat Kohli's business manager. Furthermore, she is with the organization for a long time.

Sajdeh designed the career and job profile of many Indian sports personalities. Furthermore, she knew Rohit 10 years before their marriage. Yuvraj introduced both of them in the Reebok shot in 2008. According to dreshare.com, Ritika Sajdeh's net worth is ₹15 crore. Her salary is ₹1.2 crore.

