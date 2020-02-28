NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 2nd Test Match Details

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a second of the two-match Test series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The NZ vs IND live match will be played between February 29 and March 4. The NZ vs Ind live match will commence at 4:00 AM IST. Here is our NZ vs IND Dream11 Team and NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best NZ vs IND live match results.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Likely Playing 11 For 1st Test

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Preview

India started the tour by blanking New Zealand 5-0 in the five-match T20I series. However, the Black Caps came back strongly in the ODI series by whitewashing the Indians 3-0 in three matches. The tour then continued with the Test segment at Wellington.

New Zealand won the first Test by 10 wickets, thus ending India’s seven-match winning streak. It was also India’s first defeat in Test cricket since December 2018 and first of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli & co. have to win the upcoming Christchurch Test to level the two-match series.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which NZ vs Ind playing 11 will be selected

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ Squad

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: IND Squad

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Schedule

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ vs IND Dream11 team

Here is the NZ vs IND Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling

All-rounders – Colin de Grandhomme, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson (C), Virat Kohli

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult (Vice-Captain), Mohammed Shami, Neil Wagner

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: NZ vs IND match prediction

India start off as favourites to win the game as per the NZ vs IND match prediction.

Please note that the above NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction are made according to our own analysis. The NZ vs IND Dream11 team made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details