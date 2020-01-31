NZ Vs Ind: New Zealand's Tallest Cricketer To Hurl Bouncers At Indian Batsmen In ODIs

New Zealand's frontline seamers Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have been sidelined for the upcoming ODI series against India due to injuries. This has forced the New Zealand selectors to go for youngsters in their pace attack. The Kiwi selectors have now included their country’s tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand vs India: New Zealand to unleash a new weapon from their bowling arsenal

Jamieson, 6’8’’ tall is yet to make his international debut for New Zealand and he’s in line to get a chance in the playing XI in the first ODI against visitors India. The ODI series is scheduled to commence from February 5 in Hamilton. Kyle Jamieson is nicknamed Killa and ‘Two-metre Peter’ for his taller stature than New Zealand’s batting coach Peter Fulton.

He performed exceptionally well for New Zealand A against India A and ended the game with figures of 4/49. Kyle Jamieson bagged the wickets of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav. He also went on to successfully defend 7 off the last over to secure the one-day series 2-1 for the Kiwis. He took the wickets of Sandeep Warrier and Ishan Porel off consecutive deliveries to finish off India's run-chase.

Kyle Jamieson has been a regular member for New Zealand A over the past few seasons. He was also part of the New Zealand squad that travelled to the UAE in 2018. He has 13 New Zealand A appearances across formats where he has picked up 15 wickets. Jamieson was also a part of the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in the UAE where he had grabbed 7 wickets in 4 matches at a brilliant economy of 4.51. He ended up as New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

NZ vs IND: India clinch T20I series

India bagged the five-match T20I series and the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead. The fourth T20I will be played on Friday, January 31. Virat Kohli will lead India while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game with Tim Southee set to lead the side.

