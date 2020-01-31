NZ Vs Ind 4th T20I: Wellington Pitch Report And Weather Updates For Friday Evening

India are currently on a 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The tour will include five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. By winning the first three games, Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the T20I series 3-0. The upcoming fourth match of the T20I series will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday, January 31. The action will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January 2020. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 4th T20I: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

New Zealand vs India 2020 4th T20I: Weather report

The weather is expected to be clear during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 18°C to 20°C.

Wellington pitch report

Like many New Zealand venues, Westpac Stadium also has shorter boundaries. The deck here is known to be batting-friendly. However, the surface will provide some assistance to fast bowlers in the initial stages of the game.

