NZ Vs IND: KL Rahul Likely To Break MS Dhoni's Record In Hamilton T20I

When Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue take the field at Hamilton on Wednesday, they will look to seal the T20I series that they are currently playing against New Zealand. The Indians confidently won the first 2 matches of the 5-match series and have looked very well balanced in general. If there was list of people behind India's recent T20I successes, KL Rahul would definitely be topping that.

NZ vs IND: KL Rahul to eclipse MS Dhoni's record?

MS Dhoni was the Indian keeper through his illustrious career which has spanned more than a decade. Dhoni's exploits with the bat won India many matches but the former Indian skipper could only get two fifties under his belt throughout his T20I career. Dhoni's highest T20I score is 56. While Dhoni's low batting position could be attributed for this statistic, KL Rahul may be on the verge of getting more fifties than Dhoni as India's wicketkeeper-batsman

Rahul has been played as Team India's primary keeper-batsman in their last two T20I matches and Rahul has scored a fifty in both the games. If the Karnataka star scores a fifty in today's match, his tally of T20I fifties as wicketkeeper will rise to three. Rahul has a total of 2 hundreds and 11 fifties in the T20I cricket that he has played for India. Rahul's last five T20I scores have been 57*, 56, 54, 45, and 91.

NZ vs IND: The teams move to a bigger ground

The two matches at Auckland were fairly one-sided after the Indian batsmen found no difficulties in dealing with New Zealand's pace attack. The small boundaries at Eden Park were criticised by a lot of experts as it was cited that scoring high was surprisingly easy for both teams. That argument shall be invalidated on Wednesday as the third T20I will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

