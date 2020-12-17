Tim Paine Makes ANOTHER DRS 'blunder' As Virat Kohli Doesn't Walk Back Himself On 17

Virat Kohli survived narrowly in the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test after Australian captain Tim Paine made a DRS blunder and granted a lifeline to the Indian skipper. It all happened on the first ball of the 36th over while Kohli was facing Australian spinner, Nathan Lyon. The Indian captain tried to glance a slightly shortish delivery to the leg side which he missed as wicket-keeper Tim Paine collected the ball and appealed straightaway.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia test sees Prithvi Shaw depart for silver duck; fans share advice online

India vs Australia live: Tim Paine grants lifeline to Virat Kohli after choosing to not use DRS

In real-time, it looked like there were two noises, however, Paine decided to not go for a review. During the replay, the hotspot showed a little mark on the glove as Australia failed to take in what could have been a successful review. Kohli, who was batting on 17, managed to live another day and continued with his innings.

Here's the video of the close call

'ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test: Justin Langer expresses biggest worry ahead of Pink-Ball Test

Kohli will only return home after the ongoing Adelaide Test and will miss the rest of the Test series as he will be on paternity leave. The 32-year-old will fly back to be with wife Anushka Sharma who is set to give birth to their first child in January. Kohli will hope to conclude his Australian tour by leading India to a win in India vs Australia 1st Test and help them secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, India have lost their top three batters Prithvi Shaw (0), Mayank Agarwal (16) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43). Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease batting on 36 and 1 respectively with India's scoreboard reading 107/3 after 55 overs at Tea. The visitors will hope for the duo to continue and create a big partnership to gain the upper hand on the first day of the Test.

Virat Kohli centuries

The Virat Kohli centuries tally is at 70 at the moment, which is third in the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71).

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test: Shubman Gill denied debut in whites, fans stunned on Twitter

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 16. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins reveals BIG Dream11 IPL regret ahead of India vs Australia pink ball Test

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.