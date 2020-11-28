NZ Vs WI 1st T20I Highlights: Jimmy Neesham's Power-packed 24-ball 48; Watch Video

The New Zealand vs West Indies series is of utmost importance for both the participating nations. While international cricket returns to New Zealand for the first time after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical, it would also be the first T20 assignment for West Indies amidst the pandemic. The players put up a spectacular show for the viewers and entertained with dazzling batting and bowling performances.

NZ vs WI 1st T20I highlights: Jimmy Neesham stars with the bat

The two sides battled it out in a 16-over-per side contest, as rain interrupted the contest frequently in the first half. Put in to bat first by the hosts, the West Indies batting line-up put up a decent batting performance at the top. However, it was the late flourish from captain Kieron Pollard, who smashed 75* runs to help his team post an impressive total of 180 runs. Lockie Ferguson's spell rattled the West Indies batting line-up as he claimed 5 wickets in the contest.

It was a challenging ask to chase the stiff total on the surface. The West Indies bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and made it difficult for the Kiwi batsmen to score runs freely. The visitors looked favorites to clinch the contest, however, Jimmy Neesham had different plans. The cricketer had an underwhelming stint with the Punjab side in UAE and had a point to prove. He took the game away from the opposition with his power hitting and remained unbeaten on 48 from 24 balls.

He stitched a crucial partnership with Mitchell Santner to take his team over the finishing line. Lockie Ferguson was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his remarkable spell. Here are the NZ vs WI 1st T20I highlights of Jimmy Neesham's exceptional batting.

NZ vs WI T20: Teams gear up for their

The two teams will square off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. It is a must-win game for the West Indies side in order to stay afloat in the bilateral series. The live action of the second NZ vs WI T20 will begin at 6:30 AM in India. Indian fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the live streaming of the series.

Image source: Jimmy Neesham Instagram

Video Source: FanCode

