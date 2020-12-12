NZ Vs WI 2nd Test: Bird Steals The Show On Ground By Eating Meal Amidst Play; See Pictures

New Zealand and West Indies battled it out on the opening day of their final Test match. Hosts New Zealand earned a comprehensive victory in the first of the two matches, and a closely fought battle is on the cards for the second Test as upbeat West Indies look to stage a comeback. However, along with high-quality cricket, there was a separate on-field incident that garnered a lot of attention.

NZ vs WI 2nd Test: Bird enjoys a meal on the ground in the middle of cricketing action

Viewers were left surprised when they saw a bird savouring its meal in the stadium. The bird was having the meal in the middle of the ground, amidst live action, which was even more surprising for the fans. The broadcaster of the series took to their social media account to share the snapshot of the incident. People on social media had a good laugh looking at the photograph. Here is the Instagram post -

New Zealand vs West Indies live: Henry Nicholls stars with the bat on Day 1

The Tom Latham-led side batted well on Day 1 of the NZ vs WI 2nd Test after being put in to bat first. Henry Nicholls scored a gutsy hundred. Shannon Gabriel was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies as he picked up three crucial wickets. New Zealand ended up with a score of more than 450 and went on to reduce West Indies to 124-8 in their first innings at the end of Day 2.

Henry Nicholls shines on the opening day of the Wellington Test with an unbeaten century 👏



For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel finishes the day with three wickets.#NZvWI scorecard 👉 https://t.co/lhMysPsQlx pic.twitter.com/JvOAjP7b4p — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2020

Fans in India will not be able to enjoy New Zealand vs West Indies live telecast. The live streaming for the same will not be available either. The NZ vs WI live scores and updates can be followed on the New Zealand cricket website and social media channels as well as on the West Indies cricket website and social media channels.

Wellington weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, conditions are likely to remain sunny mostly throughout the day. However, cloud coverage is also expected in brief intervals. The temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees during the day. A full day's play is expected, as there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest.

New Zealand coronavirus cases

A total of six new New Zealand coronavirus cases have been reported. All six patients are kept in managed isolation. One of the six cases is a historical one, whereas the rest five are active ones.

