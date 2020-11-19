NZ Vs WI: Kieron Pollard Amongst Top WI Players From Dream11 IPL To Test COVID-19 Negative

Ten New Zealand players and as many West Indies players along with their support staffs tested negative in the second of their three COVID-19 tests on Thursday. These tests were conducted for members of both sides who were a part of the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, who is a part of this group, also cleared the test successfully.

All these players and members of the support staff arrived in New Zealand from the UAE on November 14 and are currently quarantining separately from the rest of the team. They will take one more test next week, after which they can join the rest of their team-mates in the bio-bubble on November 26 should they clear that. This will result in several players from both squads with potentially just one training session ahead of the series opener on November 27 in Auckland. Meanwhile, the Caribbean team is currently in Queenstown for the first of the two T20 warm-ups against New Zealand A.

Earlier last week, the West Indies cricket squad was stripped of the right to train while in managed isolation after players were found to have breached rules around their 14-day quarantine. Upon arrival in New Zealand, the West Indies touring party were required to remain within the bio-secure quarantine facility for 14 days. As per the CWI statement, the visitors have been charged by the New Zealand government for mixing two separate West Indies bubbles by sharing food and socializing in hallways.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said CCTV footage from the team’s Christchurch hotel showed players mingling in hallways and sharing food in violation of managed isolation regulations. The ministry said all incidents occurred within the hotel and there was no danger to the public.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 schedule

According to the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 schedule, the two teams will lock horns in three T20s with the first one beginning on November 27 at Auckland. The last two T20Is will be played in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30 respectively. The two teams will also engage in two Test matches at Hamilton and Wellington from December 3 onwards.

